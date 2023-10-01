 Skip to content

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 1 October 2023

Build 0.310

Build 0.310

Build 12329197

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This build creates new graphics options. You should set your Shadaw sraw distance to 50 or more in settings (or delete your settings.joson to reset to default which is 50)

Known issue: Save games do not load with dropped drones/drone stacks in world

-New graphic options, AA, MSAA, shadows etc
-Game default to 1080p or equivalent
-Added credits model
-Update splash damage to make sparks at damaged object transform.
-Snap rotation to target if click build while rotating
-Fix error with save load npcs
-Remove gravity from quart corner
-Generate new product order when you complete last
-Entity base attacks, entity will attack player,
-New texture prepload in titles. You may - or may not? - notice some lag on start up? Let me know, i'm testing.

