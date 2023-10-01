 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Isekai Janken Hero update for 1 October 2023

10/01 update

Share · View all patches · Build 12329130 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.The enemy can cause damage to our side as long as they win in rock-paper-scissors, but scissors cause higher damage.
2.Enhance sound effects.
3.Add feedback for attacks and received damage.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2143541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link