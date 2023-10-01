1.The enemy can cause damage to our side as long as they win in rock-paper-scissors, but scissors cause higher damage.
2.Enhance sound effects.
3.Add feedback for attacks and received damage.
Isekai Janken Hero update for 1 October 2023
10/01 update
