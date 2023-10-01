- Fixed: fix browser default finder page when no internet connection
- Fixed: fix image gallery navigation arrows
- Fixed: When player is typing in notepad, shortcuts (e.g. ctrl+c) should not impact the terminal
- Changed: NPC computer IP used for bank will have listed public access gateway
How To Hack In? update for 1 October 2023
Patch notes 01/10/2023 16:21
Patchnotes via Steam Community
