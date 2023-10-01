 Skip to content

How To Hack In? update for 1 October 2023

Patch notes 01/10/2023 16:21

Share · View all patches · Build 12329063 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: fix browser default finder page when no internet connection
  • Fixed: fix image gallery navigation arrows
  • Fixed: When player is typing in notepad, shortcuts (e.g. ctrl+c) should not impact the terminal
  • Changed: NPC computer IP used for bank will have listed public access gateway

