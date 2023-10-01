HUGE new update - New gamemode & customizable games!

FLOMP - New weapon!
Latest update includes the latest and greatest m79 grenade launcher alongside tons of other fixes and improvements. Gungame gamemode is now the default gamemode!
Weapons now also have an effect on player speed!
- New m79 grenade launcher
- Made gungame the default gamemode
- Balanced out the weapon order in gungame, now goes M4, Shotgun, SVD, MP7, Deagles, Pistol, Katana, Slegdehammer and lastly the new m79 grenade launcher!
- Fixed deathscreen on gungame not appearing for clients
- Fixed respawning when game hasn't started
- Implemented a new weapon weight system, so some weapons make the player slower than others! (Great addition to melee)
- Fixed server browser not showing the correct map name
- Fixed a lot of suicide issues with the m79 - such as giving exp etc
- Made the visual reload stay upon switching weapons
That's it for now - As always, thank you so much for playing and please join my Discord for any questions/feedback or support!
Join Discord
Changed files in this update