Patch notes v0.96

-Game now reacts accordingly to Gamepad Disconnected events
-Added Playstation and Nintendo gamepad buttons.
-Little changes on Jellyfish's movement.
-Added new hidden dvd disc.
-Changes on positioning Gen2 Bots between levels.
-Gen2 bots will not seek the player when he's on the "Jungle Zone", to prevent obstructiong the view on Target Practice games.
-Fixed some items-in-hands placements, like the Meat pieces
-Brief changes on some level-bits.
-FidaShop doors will remain opened (if opened previously of course)
-List of owned weapons/dvds/actionFigures/clothes are now displayied on the Stats software.
-Changed some game values on Slice and Dice minigame.
Next patch will be aimed to weapon balance/bug fixing. Until next time,
