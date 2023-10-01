 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fida Puti Samurai update for 1 October 2023

Patch notes v0.96

Share · View all patches · Build 12329034 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Game now reacts accordingly to Gamepad Disconnected events
-Added Playstation and Nintendo gamepad buttons.
-Little changes on Jellyfish's movement.
-Added new hidden dvd disc.
-Changes on positioning Gen2 Bots between levels.
-Gen2 bots will not seek the player when he's on the "Jungle Zone", to prevent obstructiong the view on Target Practice games.
-Fixed some items-in-hands placements, like the Meat pieces
-Brief changes on some level-bits.
-FidaShop doors will remain opened (if opened previously of course)
-List of owned weapons/dvds/actionFigures/clothes are now displayied on the Stats software.
-Changed some game values on Slice and Dice minigame.

Next patch will be aimed to weapon balance/bug fixing. Until next time,

Changed files in this update

Fi da Puti Samurai Content Depot 1534341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link