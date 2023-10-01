Patch notes v0.96

-Game now reacts accordingly to Gamepad Disconnected events

-Added Playstation and Nintendo gamepad buttons.

-Little changes on Jellyfish's movement.

-Added new hidden dvd disc.

-Changes on positioning Gen2 Bots between levels.

-Gen2 bots will not seek the player when he's on the "Jungle Zone", to prevent obstructiong the view on Target Practice games.

-Fixed some items-in-hands placements, like the Meat pieces

-Brief changes on some level-bits.

-FidaShop doors will remain opened (if opened previously of course)

-List of owned weapons/dvds/actionFigures/clothes are now displayied on the Stats software.

-Changed some game values on Slice and Dice minigame.

Next patch will be aimed to weapon balance/bug fixing. Until next time,