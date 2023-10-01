Alpha V2 Update #2:



These updates will be coming fast for a while now - possibly every day - so we'll let the change log do most of the talking.

In this update, we've added a backstory introduction for Zasha. It is a good test of the commitment that any new story content will automatically proc into existing games as well as any new game.

We also are having our first test of the live-mission-fix system, where a Blue Key was missing from the second level of Cube Run. If you reload that level, you'll now get a Blue Key automatically and a notice about it to help you move forward.

No save game left behind!

v0.9.5 - 10/1/2023