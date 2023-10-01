Alpha V2 Update #2:

These updates will be coming fast for a while now - possibly every day - so we'll let the change log do most of the talking.
In this update, we've added a backstory introduction for Zasha. It is a good test of the commitment that any new story content will automatically proc into existing games as well as any new game.
We also are having our first test of the live-mission-fix system, where a Blue Key was missing from the second level of Cube Run. If you reload that level, you'll now get a Blue Key automatically and a notice about it to help you move forward.
No save game left behind!
v0.9.5 - 10/1/2023
- Added new Zasha backstory interactions around her neuro treatment (will appear in new and existing games)
- Fixed issue with Cube Run second level not having a Blue Key in the lootboxes - reload the level to get unstuck
- Fixed issues with certain weapon mods causing mercs to T-pose in mission prep and then mission itself to crash
- Masks are now visible when set in character appearance
- Legwork tag in Roster list is now correctly highlighted
- Fixed some new recruits ending up with duplicate Traits like Thief twice
- Fixed unmapped text in Legwork and Roster screens
- Fixed miscount in Barracks "Ready Mercs", it was counting Face and Legworked mercs
- Fixed issues with keys going through F10 reports, Alt in lootboxes causing crouch, etc
- Fixed some Contacts offer nonexistent services like "Offer Mission GRINDER"
- Removed old demo locked text
- Fixed typos, smoothed dialog
