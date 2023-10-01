Patch 0.2.124

That's right. Patch notes. It has bug fixes in it.
- Added briefing screen! Everything is hooked up properly now and there are new images to look at.
- Fixed some typos and spelling errors in the briefing dialogue.
- Fixed Anserrah's timer remaining on-screen!
- Fixed cutscene characters still visible after Ulibok fight.
- Fixed glass pipes not save/loading properly in Growpod C1.
- Fixed wrong subtitle in Cargo A Assistant call.
- Fixed wrong hands displayed during tutorial (tattoos and gloves!)
- Fixed Game Speed slider stacked on top of the Enemy Missile Speed slider in GAME settings!
- Holding the crouch key is no longer required to do an Uppercut while in toggle crouch mode.
- Made "DEPART" button cut off earlier dialogue.
- Added audio to the starmap screen!
- Fixed enemies doing their firing sound when their body spawns after a choke.
- Added note that the LightGoggles make enemies detect you.
- Fixed occlusion issue near the trap corridor.
- Improved sun shadow resolution slightly.
- Took away Light Goggles during the later parts of the tutorial, so people don't alert the ninjas by accident.
- Fixed text overlap in dialogue box when binding long button names such as "RMB".
- Fixed music cutting out after Ulibok fight.
- Fixed wrong hostnames for the terminals.
- Fixed some essential terminals being breakable.
- Fixed Anserrah not walking during the blaster cycle.
- Fixed Knife/SuperPunch behaving strangely while on ladders.
- Fixed missing Assistant calls in the growpods. You can now receive instructions on the specific puzzles by calling while inside the growpods.
- Fixed shock traps having a tiny flashing light that leaked into the ship, causing flashing in dark areas.
- Fixed doors in lab becoming dark after reloading.
- Removed weird climb hotspot in front of vents in Ops.
- Fixed Commander's Keycard being blue instead of red.
- Fixed bandolier description containing HTML tags.
Changed files in this update