 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fortune's Run update for 1 October 2023

Patch 0.2.124

Share · View all patches · Build 12328989 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

That's right. Patch notes. It has bug fixes in it.

  • Added briefing screen! Everything is hooked up properly now and there are new images to look at.
  • Fixed some typos and spelling errors in the briefing dialogue.
  • Fixed Anserrah's timer remaining on-screen!
  • Fixed cutscene characters still visible after Ulibok fight.
  • Fixed glass pipes not save/loading properly in Growpod C1.
  • Fixed wrong subtitle in Cargo A Assistant call.
  • Fixed wrong hands displayed during tutorial (tattoos and gloves!)
  • Fixed Game Speed slider stacked on top of the Enemy Missile Speed slider in GAME settings!
  • Holding the crouch key is no longer required to do an Uppercut while in toggle crouch mode.
  • Made "DEPART" button cut off earlier dialogue.
  • Added audio to the starmap screen!
  • Fixed enemies doing their firing sound when their body spawns after a choke.
  • Added note that the LightGoggles make enemies detect you.
  • Fixed occlusion issue near the trap corridor.
  • Improved sun shadow resolution slightly.
  • Took away Light Goggles during the later parts of the tutorial, so people don't alert the ninjas by accident.
  • Fixed text overlap in dialogue box when binding long button names such as "RMB".
  • Fixed music cutting out after Ulibok fight.
  • Fixed wrong hostnames for the terminals.
  • Fixed some essential terminals being breakable.
  • Fixed Anserrah not walking during the blaster cycle.
  • Fixed Knife/SuperPunch behaving strangely while on ladders.
  • Fixed missing Assistant calls in the growpods. You can now receive instructions on the specific puzzles by calling while inside the growpods.
  • Fixed shock traps having a tiny flashing light that leaked into the ship, causing flashing in dark areas.
  • Fixed doors in lab becoming dark after reloading.
  • Removed weird climb hotspot in front of vents in Ops.
  • Fixed Commander's Keycard being blue instead of red.
  • Fixed bandolier description containing HTML tags.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1692241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link