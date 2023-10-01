Fixing a few exceptions that caused the player to reload game from previous save.
Dramatically improved performance of Character Creation for those running on lower end machines to at least allow them to play through this part of the play test. Will be working on optimization improvements for lower powered machines for the rest of the game.
Critter Cove Playtest update for 1 October 2023
Minor Patch Fix
