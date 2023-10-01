 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Critter Cove Playtest update for 1 October 2023

Minor Patch Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 12328893 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixing a few exceptions that caused the player to reload game from previous save.
Dramatically improved performance of Character Creation for those running on lower end machines to at least allow them to play through this part of the play test. Will be working on optimization improvements for lower powered machines for the rest of the game.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2550131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link