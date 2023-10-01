 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dransik update for 1 October 2023

Dransik 2.1 - Build: 675.363

Share · View all patches · Build 12328888 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Issues Fixed / Game Changes

  • The gold drop rate is 50% or higher for all monsters now
  • A New Silvest quest was added for the monster manual introduction
  • Monster Manual, MiniMap, and Traveled are fully integrated
  • Default window layout improved - quest log and monster manual included
  • New player onboarding improved - Kristanna's initial dialog
  • Filter tabs are consistent on the quest log and crafting (with store design)
  • All quests from Silvest have been added to the quest log
  • Silvest quest consistency and cleanup complete
  • Disease POW is proper now
  • ALT-X isn't saving config (such as key bindings)
  • Seeker quests no longer give error code 0
  • Keypad ENTER will close the chat console also
  • A transparent console window will now open on T/ENTER
  • A window that has an input focus or a modal is now outlined clearly
  • Focus/Text input issues addressed when using filters
  • Use of aqua on title text flash to show a window that has a focus
  • Music playback uses actual sound audio now vs. proprietary midi player (faster, no lurching during loads etc...)
  • Sound effects use proper sound effect format now (faster, no frame hits)
  • Staff of Nycadeamon removed from generic treasure tables
  • Vengeance Hammer/Dagger removed from generic treasure tables and put on BKs
  • Reduced 20-30 healing potion drops to proper levels
  • Changed Resistances to Modifiers and Damage to Resists in Player Stats
  • VC Redist req in Steam added (fix missing dependency issue some people have)
  • ​​Lyrina 2nd mage merchant now sells scrolls instead of farm supplies
  • Spells have windup particles now, different lighting for offense vs. defense, and track to target more accurately, and can have different sounds
  • Race change wont override avatar if it’s not default for race
  • Avatar change can change back to race default now
  • Tohit/damage change is synced up better
  • Skill Exp print error when reaching maximum showing a large number
  • Teleport effect added for cases where the player is teleported
  • Guild Quest - Book 3 quest is now working with special effects and everything
  • Heal effect has been added
  • Super fast minimap can be zoomed out a lot more, no fps impact with layers
  • Pantheon City Test Dummy Area is marked as an Arena
  • Guild Book 3 Area is also marked as no drop

Hunting Areas & Balancing - Centaurs

  • New centaur archer type added
  • New centaur big boss added (watch out)
  • Increased number of spawns for Centaurs in Velsinia and Mainland
  • Decreased spawn time for all Centaurs
  • Kheiron is his own encounter spawn now
  • Removed Haljita from Kheiron placeholder (used warriors and archers instead)
  • Training area added to Realm of Champions
  • Cave lighting ambient fixed (back to no time of day change)
  • Level up for character now prints an update to the console with useful details

Hunting Areas & Balancing - MIsc

  • Hell Hounds around Parian updated/faster spawns, harder
  • There seems to be another Fiend hanging out in the area
  • Pirates increased/faster spawn
  • Werewolves spawn increased and the spawn rate changed, Wereskin added
  • Minotaur drops a magic lumberjack axe and Yetis drops a magic pick axe
  • BK castle has death tyrant remove and rebalance of BKs to dragons + spawn faster
  • Lowered demon AC slightly
  • Fixed Orcus to use proper treasure table for gold drops
  • Upped high-level boss gold drops a bit
  • Anubis caves spawns adjusted (faster/more)
  • Isle of Dread spawn rates adjusted (faster/more)
  • More Giant class creatures added/faster spawns near Lotors Castle

Hunting Areas & Balancing - Toxicum

  • Serpent drops from certain NPCs now
  • Something sounds terrifying down there be careful
  • Spawn rates increased / faster

Hunting Areas & Balancing - Badlands

  • A bad group of mages have moved in and reorganized things
  • The area is completely reworked, and multiple areas inside the badlands now
  • The sections support different hunting from mid-level to high-level
  • Monsters rebalanced, segmented, and spawn faster/more of them

Equipment Changes
Large Blades

  • Dreadnought Blade -> Fixed str requirement, now requires 80 base str (reduced from 100 base str), 50 total con requirement remains the same

Polearms

  • Poison Trident -> Fixed level requirement, now requires level 40 (up from 25)

Ammunition

  • Adjusted cost to arrows and bolts

Armor
S

  • and Cloth Set
  • NEW Sand Cloth Hood -> Requires level 32 and 50 base Int, provides 25 armor, 5% Fire/Disease resistance, +4 Int, +2 Con stats
  • Sand Bracelets -> Now requires level 32 (up from level 31), additional stats are now 4 Int, 2 Con (down from +5 Int, +3 Con)
  • Sand Cloth Boots -> Now provides 32 (down from level 34)
  • Spidersilk Set
  • NEW Spidersilk Hood -> Requires level 32 and 50 base Int, provides 25 armor, 5% Electric/Poison resistance, +4 Int, +2 Con stats
  • Spidersilk Bracelets -> Now requires level 32 (down from level 33), decreased armor to 29 (down from 31), additional stats are now +4 Int, +2 Con (down from +5 Int, +3 Con)
  • Spidersilk Boots -> Now provides 33 armor (up from 31)

All Dragon/Frost/Serpent Sets

  • Gauntlets -> Added 3% To Hit to their respective resistance
  • Boots -> Added 4% To Hit to their respective resistance
  • Helms -> Added 3% To Hit to their respective resistance
  • Serpent Set (specific)
  • NEW Serpent Gauntlets -> Requires level 40, provides 25 armor, 5% Acid resistance and 3% Acid To Hit
  • Serpent Helm -> Increased Acid Resistance to 6% (up from 5%)

Frost Set

  • Frost Helm -> Increased Cold Resistance to 6% (up from 5%)
  • All Frost items are now level 40 (down from 41-45)

Holiday Set

  • NEW Holiday Gloves -> Requires level 25, provides 27 armor, 1% Fire/Cold/Electric/Acid resistance, +2 All Stats
  • NEW Holiday Leggings -> Requires level 28, provides 32 armor, 3% Fire/Cold/Electric/Acid resistance, +3 All Stats
  • Holiday Cap -> Now provides +2 All Stats (reduced from +3 All Stats)

Miscellaneous

  • Werewolf Skin -> Now requires level 70 (down from level 75), increased armor to 30 (up from 15), provides 10% Fire/Cold/Electric/Acid and 25% Disease/Poison resistance

This is the final 2.1 Release, we are moving on to 2.2 features and content additions.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1871471 Depot 1871471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link