Dransik 2.1 - Build: 675.363

Issues Fixed / Game Changes
- The gold drop rate is 50% or higher for all monsters now
- A New Silvest quest was added for the monster manual introduction
- Monster Manual, MiniMap, and Traveled are fully integrated
- Default window layout improved - quest log and monster manual included
- New player onboarding improved - Kristanna's initial dialog
- Filter tabs are consistent on the quest log and crafting (with store design)
- All quests from Silvest have been added to the quest log
- Silvest quest consistency and cleanup complete
- Disease POW is proper now
- ALT-X isn't saving config (such as key bindings)
- Seeker quests no longer give error code 0
- Keypad ENTER will close the chat console also
- A transparent console window will now open on T/ENTER
- A window that has an input focus or a modal is now outlined clearly
- Focus/Text input issues addressed when using filters
- Use of aqua on title text flash to show a window that has a focus
- Music playback uses actual sound audio now vs. proprietary midi player (faster, no lurching during loads etc...)
- Sound effects use proper sound effect format now (faster, no frame hits)
- Staff of Nycadeamon removed from generic treasure tables
- Vengeance Hammer/Dagger removed from generic treasure tables and put on BKs
- Reduced 20-30 healing potion drops to proper levels
- Changed Resistances to Modifiers and Damage to Resists in Player Stats
- VC Redist req in Steam added (fix missing dependency issue some people have)
- Lyrina 2nd mage merchant now sells scrolls instead of farm supplies
- Spells have windup particles now, different lighting for offense vs. defense, and track to target more accurately, and can have different sounds
- Race change wont override avatar if it’s not default for race
- Avatar change can change back to race default now
- Tohit/damage change is synced up better
- Skill Exp print error when reaching maximum showing a large number
- Teleport effect added for cases where the player is teleported
- Guild Quest - Book 3 quest is now working with special effects and everything
- Heal effect has been added
- Super fast minimap can be zoomed out a lot more, no fps impact with layers
- Pantheon City Test Dummy Area is marked as an Arena
- Guild Book 3 Area is also marked as no drop
Hunting Areas & Balancing - Centaurs
- New centaur archer type added
- New centaur big boss added (watch out)
- Increased number of spawns for Centaurs in Velsinia and Mainland
- Decreased spawn time for all Centaurs
- Kheiron is his own encounter spawn now
- Removed Haljita from Kheiron placeholder (used warriors and archers instead)
- Training area added to Realm of Champions
- Cave lighting ambient fixed (back to no time of day change)
- Level up for character now prints an update to the console with useful details
Hunting Areas & Balancing - MIsc
- Hell Hounds around Parian updated/faster spawns, harder
- There seems to be another Fiend hanging out in the area
- Pirates increased/faster spawn
- Werewolves spawn increased and the spawn rate changed, Wereskin added
- Minotaur drops a magic lumberjack axe and Yetis drops a magic pick axe
- BK castle has death tyrant remove and rebalance of BKs to dragons + spawn faster
- Lowered demon AC slightly
- Fixed Orcus to use proper treasure table for gold drops
- Upped high-level boss gold drops a bit
- Anubis caves spawns adjusted (faster/more)
- Isle of Dread spawn rates adjusted (faster/more)
- More Giant class creatures added/faster spawns near Lotors Castle
Hunting Areas & Balancing - Toxicum
- Serpent drops from certain NPCs now
- Something sounds terrifying down there be careful
- Spawn rates increased / faster
Hunting Areas & Balancing - Badlands
- A bad group of mages have moved in and reorganized things
- The area is completely reworked, and multiple areas inside the badlands now
- The sections support different hunting from mid-level to high-level
- Monsters rebalanced, segmented, and spawn faster/more of them
Equipment Changes
Large Blades
- Dreadnought Blade -> Fixed str requirement, now requires 80 base str (reduced from 100 base str), 50 total con requirement remains the same
Polearms
- Poison Trident -> Fixed level requirement, now requires level 40 (up from 25)
Ammunition
- Adjusted cost to arrows and bolts
Armor
- and Cloth Set
- NEW Sand Cloth Hood -> Requires level 32 and 50 base Int, provides 25 armor, 5% Fire/Disease resistance, +4 Int, +2 Con stats
- Sand Bracelets -> Now requires level 32 (up from level 31), additional stats are now 4 Int, 2 Con (down from +5 Int, +3 Con)
- Sand Cloth Boots -> Now provides 32 (down from level 34)
- Spidersilk Set
- NEW Spidersilk Hood -> Requires level 32 and 50 base Int, provides 25 armor, 5% Electric/Poison resistance, +4 Int, +2 Con stats
- Spidersilk Bracelets -> Now requires level 32 (down from level 33), decreased armor to 29 (down from 31), additional stats are now +4 Int, +2 Con (down from +5 Int, +3 Con)
- Spidersilk Boots -> Now provides 33 armor (up from 31)
All Dragon/Frost/Serpent Sets
- Gauntlets -> Added 3% To Hit to their respective resistance
- Boots -> Added 4% To Hit to their respective resistance
- Helms -> Added 3% To Hit to their respective resistance
- Serpent Set (specific)
- NEW Serpent Gauntlets -> Requires level 40, provides 25 armor, 5% Acid resistance and 3% Acid To Hit
- Serpent Helm -> Increased Acid Resistance to 6% (up from 5%)
Frost Set
- Frost Helm -> Increased Cold Resistance to 6% (up from 5%)
- All Frost items are now level 40 (down from 41-45)
Holiday Set
- NEW Holiday Gloves -> Requires level 25, provides 27 armor, 1% Fire/Cold/Electric/Acid resistance, +2 All Stats
- NEW Holiday Leggings -> Requires level 28, provides 32 armor, 3% Fire/Cold/Electric/Acid resistance, +3 All Stats
- Holiday Cap -> Now provides +2 All Stats (reduced from +3 All Stats)
Miscellaneous
- Werewolf Skin -> Now requires level 70 (down from level 75), increased armor to 30 (up from 15), provides 10% Fire/Cold/Electric/Acid and 25% Disease/Poison resistance
This is the final 2.1 Release, we are moving on to 2.2 features and content additions.
