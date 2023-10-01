 Skip to content

SuperPantsu Tentikun update for 1 October 2023

Update 1.00 - pocket dimension

Share · View all patches · Build 12328750 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V1.0 of Tentikun is now available. This update adds new evolutions to unlock, including Tentikun’s pocket dimension.

Unlock Tentikun’s pocket dimension, then break the seal on the male restroom and infect it with a portal to a dimension where Tentikun gets to play with its own harem.

Unlock new love pods and grow the harem capacity via evolution points on the evolution screen.

Customize the girls to your liking by changing their hair style, eye and face shape, breast size, and skin, hair, and eye colour.

Choose which pods to use and insert the girls to have some fun with them. You can choose to insert or remove tentacles and the speed of the action.

