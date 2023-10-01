Massive Update Now Live!

We've been working for a long time on this update. We thank everyone for your patience, but we saw it necessary to completely overhaul the damage system in the game. Because of this every enemy had to get fresh new code and the system needed a lot of testing and tuning. The talent system includes more than 50 different talents and we hope the gameplay will feel a lot more responsive and varied compared to the old build.

The build features a lot of new characters with the usual masterful performances by our drunken friends.

You can use your old save file, but your HP has been wiped clean as these can now be found when exploring the overworld.

Revamped Underworld

The Underworld is now split into 4 tiers. If you die you can restart your run at the same tier. Every tier now has it's own distinct design bringing a lot more variety to the underworld. There is now a fully fletched storyline through the underworld which explores the mysterious origin of The Masked Society.

Sky Mountain

After completing the underworld you will be able to explore Sky Mountain, where you must figure out why the birds are now posssessed. On the way you might also gain a new friendship.

Yonder East

You can now explore Yonder East, which you'll find if you head out east from The Insholt, where you will be introduced to a very suspicious individual whom with him carries a burried secret.

There are so many other changes, additions and secrets, but those will only be uncovered in your Mongrel adventure!