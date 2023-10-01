FULL V2.0 UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 12328663 · Last edited 1 October 2023 – 11:26:24 UTC by Wendy

🎮 Greetings, Community! 🎮

🚀V2 update with all the features from our roadmap is finally here!🚀

A big thank you to all of you for your fantastic ideas and valuable feedback!

Update will work with your old saves!

List of new features:

🧑Character Customizator:

Create your own character and leave your mark on the NYC scene!

🚗Car Jobs:

You will be hired to steal a car.

After you accept this task, the [color=#d43737]CAR ICON[/color] will appear in different places at different times.

If you arrive at the location on time, you will be tasked with opening the lock.

🎯Hit Jobs:

You will be hired to eleminate target.

Once you accept this task, the [color=#d43737]TARGET ICON[/color] will appear in different places at different times.

If you arrive at the location on time, you will face the enemy.

📦DeliveryJobs:

You will be hired to deliver a package to another city.

If you get there on time, you will be paid for your work.

💲Trade deals negotiations💲:

Sometimes the [color=#FFD700]TRADE DEAL[/color] price will be negotiable.

Negotiation is handled through a mini game.

A correct stop of [color=gold]DOLLAR SIGN[/color] will improve the price, an incorrect stop will make it worse.

🏢Buying bulidings for rent🏢:

In addition to PROPERTIES, which are businesses you can run, you can now invest your hard-earned [color=#00ff8d]BANK MONEY[/color] to buy buildings that will provide you with legitimate income every day.

By buying upgrades, you can increase the income from rent of your buildings.

The buildings can be found on the map.

🚨SET-UP Deals🚨:

Sometimes [color=#FFD700]TRADE DEAL[/color] is police set-up.

To escape the SET-UP, you must beat the Quick Time Event Game and try to press the correct button when shown.

Three correct hits in a row will make you escape the ambush, otherwise you will be fighting DTF Agents.

👮Police Street Raids👮:

The police are keeping an eye on your moves on the street.

When they have the opportunity they will try to raid your street activities.

When you hire [color=#d43737]DIRTY COP[/color], you will be warned of a police raid and have a chance to organize a [color=#d43737]HIDEOUT[/color].

A police raid will result in the stop of [color=#ffa700]STREET[/color] income for [color=#d43737]3 days[/color].

✈️🚁Helicopter and Private Jet:

Now you can buy a helicopter and a private jet.

With the helicopter, you will be able to travel across the country without worrying about police stops. With the private jet, you can enjoy quick city-to-city travel.

🌟New content:

Update comes with:

🚗 New Vehicles

💍 Fresh Pawn Shop Items

🏠 Additional Properties

🏭 Additional Street Facilities

🔫 New Weapons

🔄 New Random Events

🌟 Wishing You an Incredible Day! 🎉

💬Join the Conversation!💬

If you have any questions, suggestions, or ideas about the game, we invite you to be a part of our Discord community.

