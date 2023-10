Share · View all patches · Build 12328648 · Last edited 1 October 2023 – 12:09:11 UTC by Wendy

From the beginning of October for 5 weeks you will have the option of playing a Halloween-themed version of Grid Words, featuring a spooky soundtrack, a creepy backdrop and Halloween-themed words to find.

Don't forget to collect all the special Halloween achievements.

Enjoy ːsteamhappyː