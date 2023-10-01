Update on October 1st

1.Rebalanced the data, so a normal level player can clear rouge mode.
2.Updated the AI of the boss, now it can recognize the player's behavior and react accordingly.
3.Replaced with higher precision materials.
4.Enhanced the visual effects of the graphics.
5.Updated the motion system to make the actions more natural and fluent.
6.Optimized the lighting effects and reduced the computational cost of the lighting.
Mea的财布收集茶会 update for 1 October 2023
