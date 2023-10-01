 Skip to content

Mea的财布收集茶会 update for 1 October 2023

Update on October 1st

Share · View all patches · Build 12328647 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.Rebalanced the data, so a normal level player can clear rouge mode.
2.Updated the AI of the boss, now it can recognize the player's behavior and react accordingly.
3.Replaced with higher precision materials.
4.Enhanced the visual effects of the graphics.
5.Updated the motion system to make the actions more natural and fluent.
6.Optimized the lighting effects and reduced the computational cost of the lighting.

Changed files in this update

