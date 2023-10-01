I've gotten feedback from a few people that their preset languages don't match the version of the game that opens the first time. Although I customized builds for each supported language, apparently this is another bug of Steam, or I did something wrong. Anyway, now all you have to do is click on the right flag in the main menu to change the language to your native one if something goes wrong on first launch! Probably the same system I will use in Sunlight Scream to minimize possible confusion.
Experimentation update for 1 October 2023
Easy language switching directly from the main menu
Patchnotes via Steam Community
