 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Experimentation update for 1 October 2023

Easy language switching directly from the main menu

Share · View all patches · Build 12328633 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've gotten feedback from a few people that their preset languages don't match the version of the game that opens the first time. Although I customized builds for each supported language, apparently this is another bug of Steam, or I did something wrong. Anyway, now all you have to do is click on the right flag in the main menu to change the language to your native one if something goes wrong on first launch! Probably the same system I will use in Sunlight Scream to minimize possible confusion.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2517871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link