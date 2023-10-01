"Blade of Netherworld" Demo is now available!

Hi, guys

The first Demo version of "Blade of the Netherworld" now is available! New trailer have also been announced!

This demo will also participate in the NEXT Festival event that Steam will hold from October 9th to October 16th!

The content in the demo includes the first two levels of the game in entry difficulty and basic farming gameplay. You can collect seeds and bait in the game, and then you can start cooking!

We currently only have two people working on the game, so there may be a lot of bugs and imbalances in the demo, so——

We also want to invite all gamers and friends to participate in the next test of the game with us. Friends who have more suggestions and ideas for the game can also join our discord to give feedback. Friends who find the Demo fun remember to pay attention to the wish list. If you want to play a version with more content (more bugs), you can also join the channel.>>>Discord Cilick Here<<<

Also launched together with this demo is the new mini-BOSS we created - the Minotaur! Defeat it to get the core of the bull-headed mask. As the name suggests, it is an important material for unlocking the bull-headed mask (nonsense). I hope all players and friends will actively challenge it (brave bulls, not afraid of difficulties)

In addition, we also have a lot of content being produced, such as richer level design, more monsters, more mobs, more interesting props, more balanced values, etc., which are all being designed and produced. stage, I believe that I will meet all the players and friends in the near future~

During the NEXT Festival, we will also open a Demo challenge in the channel. If you win, you can get a Steam recharge card. Now you can start practicing~

of course, there are several updates we have made before. Discussions from all players and friends are welcome!

Finally, thank you all players and friends for your experience!