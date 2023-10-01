1.48 update is now up!

A new item slot: Phylactery.
An empowered gem not unlike a Soul Shard. They bestow bonuses that scale off the Character level and usually combine positive effects with a negative one.
We've also added the long-promised Calendar window - click the small calendar icon in the bottom right-ish corner you'd usually look up the weekly or event details on to check on our Event and Weekly schedule!
Regional prices are now a thing!
A renewed Steam page, along with the new, up-to-date, trailer is also here now.
2 new Triumphs to achieve!
Check it out!
Changed files in this update