1.48 update is now up!

A new item slot: Phylactery.

An empowered gem not unlike a Soul Shard. They bestow bonuses that scale off the Character level and usually combine positive effects with a negative one.

We've also added the long-promised Calendar window - click the small calendar icon in the bottom right-ish corner you'd usually look up the weekly or event details on to check on our Event and Weekly schedule!

Regional prices are now a thing!

A renewed Steam page, along with the new, up-to-date, trailer is also here now.

2 new Triumphs to achieve!

Check it out!