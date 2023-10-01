Nightly Build Hotfix (1st October 2023)

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
- Added Camera Sensitivity option in Miscellaneous Settings.
- Pressing TAB will show info (debug) about the current sensitivity settings. [Temporary]
- Fixed a bug where the intro sequence can be skipped by spamming SPACE.
Known Issues
- UI Navigation is possible with arrows and clicks can be spammed with SPACE and ENTER.
