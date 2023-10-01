 Skip to content

Budget Backrooms update for 1 October 2023

Nightly Build Hotfix (1st October 2023)

  • Added Camera Sensitivity option in Miscellaneous Settings.
  • Pressing TAB will show info (debug) about the current sensitivity settings. [Temporary]
  • Fixed a bug where the intro sequence can be skipped by spamming SPACE.

Known Issues

  • UI Navigation is possible with arrows and clicks can be spammed with SPACE and ENTER.

Changed depots in nightly-dev branch

