Hi all,

Blood Moon mode felt a bit too easy so I modified it by increasing enemy movement rate by 25%. This makes it theoretically possible to achieve 20 thousand kills in a single run.

The Blood Moon effect when guardians appear won't increase movement rate unless the map mode is set to Blood Moon.

I've also color coded the potion names, loot material names and marble names when they are displayed in the chat window. This makes them easier to spot.

Till later,

André