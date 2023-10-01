 Skip to content

Cropisle TD update for 1 October 2023

October 1st Update Patch Notes

Build 12328552

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted detection frequency to fix issues where the deconstructor sometimes failed to correctly identify objects.
  • Added a warning when attempting to build in the boat evacuation area while in island construction mode, to prevent players from going to great lengths only to find their path blocked 😂.
  • Redesigned the appearance of isolated islands to comply with island linking rules.
  • Tuned AI parameters to smooth out the difficulty curve.

