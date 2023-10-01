- Adjusted detection frequency to fix issues where the deconstructor sometimes failed to correctly identify objects.
- Added a warning when attempting to build in the boat evacuation area while in island construction mode, to prevent players from going to great lengths only to find their path blocked 😂.
- Redesigned the appearance of isolated islands to comply with island linking rules.
- Tuned AI parameters to smooth out the difficulty curve.
Cropisle TD update for 1 October 2023
October 1st Update Patch Notes
