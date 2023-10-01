 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pixel Composer update for 1 October 2023

1.15.3.1 Patch is live on beta branch

Share · View all patches · Build 12328534 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
  • [noparse][Font load] Remove duplicate font_add calls.[/noparse]

Node

  • [noparse][Vector Split] Node only displays visible output in the graph panel.[/noparse]

Bug

  • [noparse][Animation Panel] Fix crash on duplicating keyframes.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Preference dialog] Fix the search box's weird position.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][PaletteBox widget] Fix the error when displaying an empty palette.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][MatrixGrid widget] Fix value not applying.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Steam Workshop] Fix crash when uploading collection to Steam Workshop.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Rigidsim Object] Fix texture property reject surface array.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Pin] Fix the default node name appearing on graph panel (name will appear when renaming the node to anything other than "Pin").[/noparse]
  • [noparse][RGB combine] Fix output error when input is not a square.[/noparse]

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 12328534
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2299511 Depot 2299511
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link