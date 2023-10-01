 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MuseSwipr update for 1 October 2023

Steam Achievements! - Oct 1

Share · View all patches · Build 12328533 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Join our Discord community for progress updates and the new level editor! https://discord.gg/NQ7UvKaU6z

Steam Achievements have been added to MuseSwipr! There are currently 40 unlockable achievements.

Update notes:
  • Your achievements will be displayed on your MuseSwipr profile!
  • Certain special achievements will unlock avatars for your MuseSwipr profile.
  • Your MuseSwipr profile will now show a count of ranks you've attained on approved maps where you've submitted a score.
  • Rank counts will only begin tracking now unless you request an update. Join the Discord server to submit a request.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1879342 Depot 1879342
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link