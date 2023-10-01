Steam Achievements! - Oct 1

Join our Discord community for progress updates and the new level editor! https://discord.gg/NQ7UvKaU6z
Steam Achievements have been added to MuseSwipr! There are currently 40 unlockable achievements.
Update notes:
- Your achievements will be displayed on your MuseSwipr profile!
- Certain special achievements will unlock avatars for your MuseSwipr profile.
- Your MuseSwipr profile will now show a count of ranks you've attained on approved maps where you've submitted a score.
- Rank counts will only begin tracking now unless you request an update. Join the Discord server to submit a request.
