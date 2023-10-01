Big update 3 : The royal missions (v0.8) is here!

Hi everyone !
This is the patch note of our third big update : "The royal missions" (v0.8). Old Saves will not be compatible with this new version! This time we have a video to showcase the new features!
We have a small video showing the new features! For a more detailed version, please read the patch note below.
The patch note
New content
New scenario system:
- 4 new scenarios (+Tutorial and Sandbox)
- Each scenario has its own missions to do in order to finish it
- They have specific events
- They also have a specific difficulty, starting resources, buildings etc.
- The save system was updated to be able to work (that's why they are not compatible)
- Peaceful city : An easy scenario for discovering the game
- Librarian : A scenario where you need to get all artifacts of the game
- Battleship : A scenario where you need to construct a battleship
- Lighthouse hope : A scenario where you need to make a vaccine to stop the disease from spreading
Battleship scenario:
- The Battleship has 10 steps, 8 construction steps, 1 refueling step and 1 step where you send the ship. Once you have done all the steps, you win
- Steel Sheets : Used in events and for constructing the battleship. Can be obtained in the Military Factory
- Military Factory : a new building used for producing Steel Sheets
- Oil : Used in events, for refueling the battleship and for producing Steel Sheets in the Military Factory. Can be obtained in the Oil Well
- Oil well : a new building that produces Oil. It has one upgrade
- 6 special events, including 1 where the battleship will be damaged
Lighthouse scenario:
- A lighthouse : Like the battleship, the construction is divided into several steps. Once you have done all of them, you can call for scientists to come and help you to make a vaccine.
- An hospital : It has 2 construction steps. Then once scientists have arrived in your city, you can develop the vaccine in it
- Vaccine : it takes a lot of time developing it, but you can speed up the development by providing some resources
- Disease propagation level: a new resource that must be minimized. The higher it is, the more people will die from the disease. There will regularly be events that will try to increase it, but if you have enough resources you will be able to not increase it or even reduce it
- 7 new special events
New resource Antibug:
- Used to kill bugs on the ships
- Used in 4 new events available in all scenarios
- Can be produced by transforming food and knowledge in Pier
- Can be produced automatically in Pier by buying a new upgrade
Rework of bug system:
- More frequent
- Can spawn almost anywhere on the ship
- Can be killed by using Antibug (clicking on them)
- They have 1 to 3 HPs (1 Antibug per HP)
- They can be 1, 2 or 3 on the ship
- Fully animated (movement, hit, death)
- They shine in very easy and easy difficulties
- Scannerbugs : scan the ship to reveal every bugs on it. It requires the Improved Tools technology
- Update the inspection menu to reflect this change
- Update the tutorial
- Always spawn bugs on boxes during tutorial
Steam achievements:
- 40 achievements
- 1 achievement for finishing each scenario
- At lest 1 achievement for each core gameplay features such as inspecting ships, upgrading buildings, etc.
- Some about doing specific actions
Security Box:
- A new building that increases fighting capabilities
- Has a Dog upgrade
Rework of the event system:
- They can have conditions in order to be able to spawn
- Some of the old events now have a condition
- Thief event can only spawn if you don't have the Security Box
- Combat training can only spawn if you have the Security Box
- 26 new events in total with 7 new spawning in all scenarios
- There are 3 new events about fishing that requires you to have the fishing dock
- 4 new events using Antibug resource
Changes
- Press "Escape" to close the opened menu
- Add a Food expiration indicator for storage
- Add expiration summary when selecting storage
- Add progress bar for telegraph deliveries
- Add indicators for when a building produces resources
- Technology boat don't come when you have unlocked all technologies
- Now, each month you will more people if you have resources in stockpiles: Less than 15 resources combined you will get 0, 1 or 2 people; Between 15 and 40 you will get 1, 2, 3 or 4 people; Over 40 you will get 3, 4, 5 or 6 people
- You can't get scrap from filling a good report, instead they will spawn on the ship
- Add one new level to upgrades in Factory
- Replace story menu with a loading screen
Balancing
- Balance events and event difficulty over time
- Used the new conditions for events to make some events happening only when player can handle them.
- Changed cost for some upgrades
- Slightly increase money gain from deliveries
- Changed time of upgrading for some upgrades
- Changed car maintenance upgrade to make it more useful
- Added a second level to upgrades in factory
- Changed city consumption : it is lowered at the start, and it increases over time (from 0.72 resources per day to 0.38 at game start)
- Changed city storage
- Improved some upgrades effect
- Change cost for disinfection of ships (50->20)
- Brain are not good with probabilities, so to improve player feeling about them, now, when a ship has 40% chance of infection it has in fact 30% chance. The higher the %, the closer to reality it will be (by 60% it will be 60%)
Bugs & Performance
- We improved performance of water during inspection for low and medium presets
- Fix events spawning when you click on a building
- Fix horse outline
- Fix scraps resources not saving
- Fix artifacts status (inspected/sold) not saving
- Fix various texts and buttons
- Fix Steam VR opening when launching the game
- Fix white water during inspection when on low graphics
- Fix Car breaking time
Thanks for reading all of this, I hope you will like this update!
If you have any issues or feedbacks, feel free to post in discussions!
Have a great day!
