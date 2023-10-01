Big update 3 : The royal missions (v0.8) is here!

Hi everyone !

This is the patch note of our third big update : "The royal missions" (v0.8). Old Saves will not be compatible with this new version! This time we have a video to showcase the new features!

We have a small video showing the new features! For a more detailed version, please read the patch note below.

The patch note

New content

New scenario system:

4 new scenarios (+Tutorial and Sandbox)

Each scenario has its own missions to do in order to finish it

They have specific events

They also have a specific difficulty, starting resources, buildings etc.

The save system was updated to be able to work (that's why they are not compatible)

Peaceful city : An easy scenario for discovering the game

Librarian : A scenario where you need to get all artifacts of the game

Battleship : A scenario where you need to construct a battleship

Lighthouse hope : A scenario where you need to make a vaccine to stop the disease from spreading

Battleship scenario:

The Battleship has 10 steps, 8 construction steps, 1 refueling step and 1 step where you send the ship. Once you have done all the steps, you win

Steel Sheets : Used in events and for constructing the battleship. Can be obtained in the Military Factory

Military Factory : a new building used for producing Steel Sheets

Oil : Used in events, for refueling the battleship and for producing Steel Sheets in the Military Factory. Can be obtained in the Oil Well

Oil well : a new building that produces Oil. It has one upgrade

6 special events, including 1 where the battleship will be damaged

Lighthouse scenario:

A lighthouse : Like the battleship, the construction is divided into several steps. Once you have done all of them, you can call for scientists to come and help you to make a vaccine.

An hospital : It has 2 construction steps. Then once scientists have arrived in your city, you can develop the vaccine in it

Vaccine : it takes a lot of time developing it, but you can speed up the development by providing some resources

Disease propagation level: a new resource that must be minimized. The higher it is, the more people will die from the disease. There will regularly be events that will try to increase it, but if you have enough resources you will be able to not increase it or even reduce it

7 new special events

New resource Antibug:

Used to kill bugs on the ships

Used in 4 new events available in all scenarios

Can be produced by transforming food and knowledge in Pier

Can be produced automatically in Pier by buying a new upgrade

Rework of bug system:

More frequent

Can spawn almost anywhere on the ship

Can be killed by using Antibug (clicking on them)

They have 1 to 3 HPs (1 Antibug per HP)

They can be 1, 2 or 3 on the ship

Fully animated (movement, hit, death)

They shine in very easy and easy difficulties

Scannerbugs : scan the ship to reveal every bugs on it. It requires the Improved Tools technology

Update the inspection menu to reflect this change

Update the tutorial

Always spawn bugs on boxes during tutorial

Steam achievements:

40 achievements

1 achievement for finishing each scenario

At lest 1 achievement for each core gameplay features such as inspecting ships, upgrading buildings, etc.

Some about doing specific actions

Security Box:

A new building that increases fighting capabilities

Has a Dog upgrade

Rework of the event system:

They can have conditions in order to be able to spawn

Some of the old events now have a condition

Thief event can only spawn if you don't have the Security Box

Combat training can only spawn if you have the Security Box

26 new events in total with 7 new spawning in all scenarios

There are 3 new events about fishing that requires you to have the fishing dock

4 new events using Antibug resource

Changes

Press "Escape" to close the opened menu

Add a Food expiration indicator for storage

Add expiration summary when selecting storage

Add progress bar for telegraph deliveries

Add indicators for when a building produces resources

Technology boat don't come when you have unlocked all technologies

Now, each month you will more people if you have resources in stockpiles: Less than 15 resources combined you will get 0, 1 or 2 people; Between 15 and 40 you will get 1, 2, 3 or 4 people; Over 40 you will get 3, 4, 5 or 6 people

You can't get scrap from filling a good report, instead they will spawn on the ship

Add one new level to upgrades in Factory

Replace story menu with a loading screen

Balancing

Balance events and event difficulty over time

Used the new conditions for events to make some events happening only when player can handle them.

Changed cost for some upgrades

Slightly increase money gain from deliveries

Changed time of upgrading for some upgrades

Changed car maintenance upgrade to make it more useful

Added a second level to upgrades in factory

Changed city consumption : it is lowered at the start, and it increases over time (from 0.72 resources per day to 0.38 at game start)

Changed city storage

Improved some upgrades effect

Change cost for disinfection of ships (50->20)

Brain are not good with probabilities, so to improve player feeling about them, now, when a ship has 40% chance of infection it has in fact 30% chance. The higher the %, the closer to reality it will be (by 60% it will be 60%)

Bugs & Performance

We improved performance of water during inspection for low and medium presets

Fix events spawning when you click on a building

Fix horse outline

Fix scraps resources not saving

Fix artifacts status (inspected/sold) not saving

Fix various texts and buttons

Fix Steam VR opening when launching the game

Fix white water during inspection when on low graphics

Fix Car breaking time

Thanks for reading all of this, I hope you will like this update!

If you have any issues or feedbacks, feel free to post in discussions!

Have a great day!