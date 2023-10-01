October 1st Update (1)

Dear players,

Thank you for your feedback. The contents of this update are as follows:

Fixed an issue where some runic skills did not stack their effects when obtained repeatedly. Fixed incorrect icons for certain set runes. Fixed an issue where two enhancement skills for Flame Tornado were not obtainable. Fixed an issue where the Black Crow's Fury effect did not trigger after consuming all energy with Storm Leap skill. Adjusted the Storm Axe's weapon skill upgrade, changing defend and GP damage bonus effects to independent damage bonuses, with corresponding value adjustments. Fixed an issue with character footstep sounds being too quiet.

Note: To ensure the best gaming experience, please make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the game.