 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

禁忌试炼 update for 1 October 2023

October 1st Update (1)

Share · View all patches · Build 12328500 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players,

Thank you for your feedback. The contents of this update are as follows:

  1. Fixed an issue where some runic skills did not stack their effects when obtained repeatedly.
  2. Fixed incorrect icons for certain set runes.
  3. Fixed an issue where two enhancement skills for Flame Tornado were not obtainable.
  4. Fixed an issue where the Black Crow's Fury effect did not trigger after consuming all energy with Storm Leap skill.
  5. Adjusted the Storm Axe's weapon skill upgrade, changing defend and GP damage bonus effects to independent damage bonuses, with corresponding value adjustments.
  6. Fixed an issue with character footstep sounds being too quiet.

Note: To ensure the best gaming experience, please make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the game.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2455061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link