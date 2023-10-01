October 1st Update (1)

Dear players,
Thank you for your feedback. The contents of this update are as follows:
- Fixed an issue where some runic skills did not stack their effects when obtained repeatedly.
- Fixed incorrect icons for certain set runes.
- Fixed an issue where two enhancement skills for Flame Tornado were not obtainable.
- Fixed an issue where the Black Crow's Fury effect did not trigger after consuming all energy with Storm Leap skill.
- Adjusted the Storm Axe's weapon skill upgrade, changing defend and GP damage bonus effects to independent damage bonuses, with corresponding value adjustments.
- Fixed an issue with character footstep sounds being too quiet.
Note: To ensure the best gaming experience, please make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the game.
Changed files in this update