 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Empyreal Dawn update for 1 October 2023

Update notes for 01-Oct-2023 (QoL and bug fixes)

Share · View all patches · Build 12328423 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hullo everyone!

Empyreal Dawn 0.15S has released. We've added several QoL features and fixed a few bugs.
Please have a look at the new "Config" screen, where you can now adjust screen resolution and various other settings.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1870221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link