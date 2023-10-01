 Skip to content

Queen of Moths update for 1 October 2023

A few minor fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12328350

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi!

It turned out that in some situations, returning to the forest location made it impossible to continue playing. I managed to find this error and eliminate it. You won't be stuck in the forest again ;)

Regards!
Tomek Śmigielski,
Tesseract Games

Changed files in this update

