Middle East Empire 2027 update for 1 October 2023

Rebels actions improved & RTL support

Middle East Empire 2027 update for 1 October 2023 · Build 12328280

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Change the rebels actions possibility and world events.
  • Improve the rtl support in many screens. (Arabic, Persian, Hebrew and Urdu)
  • Improved game UI, Speed and Stability.
  • Updated many countries' armies, relations and economy based on real world data.
  • Fixed reported issues and continue to improve Artificial Intelligence.

We plan to add countless new diplomacy & spies & war options, technologies, resources...
Your support is important to us to continue developing.
Thank you,
iGindis Team

