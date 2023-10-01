Rebels actions improved & RTL support

- Change the rebels actions possibility and world events.
- Improve the rtl support in many screens. (Arabic, Persian, Hebrew and Urdu)
- Improved game UI, Speed and Stability.
- Updated many countries' armies, relations and economy based on real world data.
- Fixed reported issues and continue to improve Artificial Intelligence.
We plan to add countless new diplomacy & spies & war options, technologies, resources...
Your support is important to us to continue developing.
Thank you,
iGindis Team
