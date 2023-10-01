1.优化「嗜战」技能底部文字过多。
2.修复攻击次数可能会负数。
3.修复「药理」等恢复其他人效果也计算了两次加成。
4.存档界面加入天命档标记。
5.修复第一关攻城时候没有障碍。
6.修复「险途」移动后没提示割麦。
7.修复官职"中大夫令""户郎将"用召唤技能会卡住。
8.若上赛季没有存档当全档募将符达到50也能创建"真命档"。
9.修复张辽人脉获得的「良将」没对其他「良将」加成。
10."关卡重置符"前5关禁止使用。
11.修复「毒士」加范围对【火牛阵】和【滚木袭击】无效。
12.修复被「傲视」的时候无法攻击也进行询问。
13.主公必须获得主公技后才能提升神将。
过关攒将 update for 1 October 2023
修复部分bug
