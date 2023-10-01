Railroads Online – 2 Year Anniversary Update

Dear Community,

Happy Anniversary! 🎉

It is time to officially celebrate the 2nd year anniversary of Railroads Online. This game would not be possible without our playerbase. So let’s all take the time to celebrate this moment!

For this occasion, we’ve prepared a special for you guys!

First we will go over all of the additions to the game and then we will round out the additions with some bug fixes. We hope you enjoy it! Happy Railroading!

Welcome to Lake Valley!

There’s a whole new world map waiting to be explored! A beautiful lake, a relentless desert, and mysterious swamps… Get exploring! We’re looking forward to seeing your wonderful creations!

Place all industries to your liking!

Something that many of you have been asking for. You can now place all industries freely on the map. This opens the opportunity for more interesting routes – get creative! Open the construction menu, click on “Industries”, select an industry building and the choice is yours!

New props

A brand-new church and a waiting shed have been added to decorate your map.

A new locomotive and a passenger car

We’ve added a coal fired Lima Locomotive Works 2-8-0 and a Denver, South Park & Pacific Railroads Passenger Coach.

Experience Lake Valley in our official map trailer:



The complete changelog can be found here:

Patch notes for build: 0.5.9.9.5

Added a new map Lake Valley!

This map is the same size as Pine Valley, keep in mind that this map has more playable space than Pine Valley thus making it feel way bigger!

An easter egg has been added to the map. Good hunting!

The saw tool also works on the rocks around the new map.

Features a pre-placed telegraph office at the start.

Added placeable industries

The host has the ability to now place industries

When placing industries the player is now in fly mode to fine tune where to place industries.

Limit has been set to 3 of each industry.

This also applies to Pine Valley (We have provided a blank map save for PineValley) Will be given out on Discord on launch of the update.

Added delete tool for industries

This is will be useable under the facilities delete filter

Note: Be careful, you could accidentally delete an industry

Added the Lima 2-8-0 Consolidation Locomotive

Has 2 paint schemes

Added D&RG Water Tower

Added Guston Depot

Added Waiting Shed

Has 7 paint schemes

Can be found in the props menu

Added Port Gamble Church

Added starter locomotive selection menu for Lake Valley. The host can pick one of three engines.

Betsy, Montezuma and Shay

Additionally two Gregg Logging Flats appear

Added DSP&P Coach

Coach has 5 paint schemes

Please note these coaches currently do not have any function attached to them; they are purely for RolePlay settings…. For Now.

Added a Mine Cart Prop

Found under the decorations menu

Added a new paint scheme for the Tenmile

Added a default name to auto saves

Default autosave name is now the date. This increases the amount of saves but prevents save overrides when there is no save name present

Added a brake sound for server and client when a player nearby is using a hand brake.

Added gameplay setting: Vehicle view distance for clients

Can be set to 100m (Default), 250m and 500m

In testing we did not see a performance loss. Your mileage may vary.

If you experience performance issues turn down the view distance.

We would recommend 250m as this gives the client an optimal view distance for engines and stock.

This only applies to engines and rolling stock, everything else still pops in for now.

This function must be set on the start of a server load as the settings are currently not saved.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where having no air in air compressors allowed you to brake engines

Engines that have air compressors now require you to have air in the compressor to gain brake function

Note: compressors are set to off on start of a game load. This is a one time thing, be sure to turn the compressors back on then you are good to go.

Fixed 3 way switch gap

Fixed crude oil color

Adjusted wheel base of the Glenbrook

This has helped the tender become more stable on the rails

Fixed the white lights on tenders and locomotives

No longer has 1890’s standard LED installed

Fixed telegraph pole performance

Set draw distance for telegraph lines

Telegraph lines are now static objects to help save performance

Note Since we made the change from physics lines to static objects you may have to re-lay your telegraph poles as it caused issues with the change from physics to static.

Fixed telegraph office

Fixed bug where a additional telegraph pole was spawned when loading a game

Adjusted the way oil barrels spawn

Barrels now spawn over the cars as opposed to using the ramp

The ramp sometimes made the barrels not go into the cars. This has fixed the need to have the tracks be placed lower than the loading dock.

Optimized tree removal effect

Trees on the new map should be less prone to fly away

Added fall direction to vegetation

This only applies to the new map. If trees are stuck inside of buildings or ground work you still will see them fly away.

Made the new double password system more understandable for clients and hosts

Players should now have a better idea of where passwords go. Client Login login password and server password are optional. However we do recommend to set a server password.

Phew! Another patch down another round of content added and bugs fixed. We really hope you enjoy this update as there has been a lot of work put into this update to make sure we deliver a better product for you. If you run into any issues please reach out and we will make sure we get them reported and fixed as soon as we are able.

Have a great time with the new map and content, post some awesome screenshots and share them with us! We look forward to seeing what you all create!

Also don’t forget to check out our Early Access Roadmap on Trello to see what’s to come.

Thank you for being a part of our journey!

Happy Anniversary and have a wonderful weekend!

Your Railroads Online Team

