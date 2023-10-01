 Skip to content

Kletba Vlčího Moru update for 1 October 2023

PATCH NOTES: V1.2

1 October 2023

Improved Loading System: Loading times between locations are now faster and more efficient.
Sound Bug Fixed: Addressed and resolved the issue with recurring unstoppable sounds.

