Improved Loading System: Loading times between locations are now faster and more efficient.
Sound Bug Fixed: Addressed and resolved the issue with recurring unstoppable sounds.
Kletba Vlčího Moru update for 1 October 2023
PATCH NOTES: V1.2
Improved Loading System: Loading times between locations are now faster and more efficient.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update