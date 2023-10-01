 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Molten Armor update for 1 October 2023

Molten Armor build 51 update

Share · View all patches · Build 12328166 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

:nonplussed_creep:System:

  • Updated the game engine
  • No longer supports Mac OS and Linux
  • No more checkpoints in the middle of missions
  • The number of lags in the game should now be smaller
  • The achievement of "Molten Armor" now requires not to open all the endings, but to open all the story levels (which is almost the same thing)
  • Redid the volume settings by analogy with Cold Shell. Now they work more stably

:sergeantbadge:Added:

  • After level 10, "smell hell", a mini campaign with reverse gameplay for the opposing side will appear in the level selection menu
  • New achievement for completing a new campaign
  • At the end of the "Duel" level, I added a couple of lines of dialogue linking Molten Armor and Cold Shell.

:cozyspaceengineersc:Game convenience improvements:

  • The difficulty level selection screen now describes the difference between them in more detail
  • Construction queue. Now you don't have to wait until the ordered tourrel appears to order the next one
  • Increasing the level of turrets now does not require clicking on the turret again
  • To install mines, nets and barricades, it is now enough to hold down the left mouse button, and not to click through each slot
  • Added a time speed indicator at the bottom of the combat interface. The space bar and F buttons switch between deceleration and acceleration, respectively)
  • Rocket salvo (Rapid -> Rocket) it is now possible to aim missiles at the same point
  • When passing level 3 (with a choice and a fork), with any choice, both of the following levels open (you no longer have to go through the 3rd level to open another branch)
  • When passing level 6_1, both next levels (7_1 and 7_2)
    open + When passing level 6_2, both next levels (7_3 and 7_4) open
  • At the "Wall will fall" level, the buttons for building, sending and cleaning the ram now hang on the interface and not next to the ram for better visibility
  • Properly finished the 10th level of "Slurp of grief". Made the interface more obvious and the management more responsive.
  • Slightly enlarged the mini dialog window (phrases are no longer cut off)
  • The boat call button (and similar interface buttons) now regularly ping that they are ready.
  • Third-rate characters flash in a couple of places in the game, a couple of them now have avatars.

:re3stars:Balance edits:

  • Bosses on Storyline and Normal difficulty now have a little more hp
  • Valkyrie (sniper) now he shoots further. This does not particularly affect the initial levels, but it helps at later levels.
  • The missile, when hit, now creates several fragments that cause little damage to the enemy
  • The player's trap "grid" now slows down enemies by 50% (previously 25%)
  • At the airplane levels (8_1 and 8_3), the number of enemies in the last third of the mission was greatly cut off because it was too long

:crossout_craft:Fixed bugs:

  • Fixed a bug that in some cases could block the transition to the 10th level
  • Fixed a bug that in some cases could open level 9_1 instead of 9_3 in the level selection menu when passing level 8_3
    • Fixed a bug that in some cases could block the completion of cutscenes in the final screensavers
  • Fixed a bug that in some cases could skip the political outro (text describing what happened to the characters after the game) after level 9_4
  • Made some small texts a little more readable
  • Texts of mini descriptions of guns, barricades, heroes and skills in the lower combat menu no longer move out of their area
  • Fixed a few minor bugs
  • Corrected a few small typos in the texts that cut my eye (and which did not cut - did not correct)
  • Corrected several formulations in texts and dialogues that I once wrote a long time ago in a state of extreme moral and physical exhaustion.

ːsteamhappyːStory difficulty:

  • The rocket creates 2 times more fragments when hit
  • Valkyrie: rate of fire 1 shot in 1 second
  • Repair drone is active for 2 seconds longer (5)
  • Tibet: the machine gun now fires fragmentation bullets
  • Match: the flamethrower tank now shoots 2 times further

:happy_creep:Normal difficulty:

  • Valkyrie: rate of fire 1 shot in 2 seconds
  • Repair drone is active for 1 second longer (4)
  • Match: flamethrower tank now shoots 1.5 times further

:Owl:Hardcore:

  • Suffer as originally intended

Changed files in this update

Molten Armor win64 Depot 693672
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link