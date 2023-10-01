Molten Armor build 51 update

:nonplussed_creep:System:
- Updated the game engine
- No longer supports Mac OS and Linux
- No more checkpoints in the middle of missions
- The number of lags in the game should now be smaller
- The achievement of "Molten Armor" now requires not to open all the endings, but to open all the story levels (which is almost the same thing)
- Redid the volume settings by analogy with Cold Shell. Now they work more stably
:sergeantbadge:Added:
- After level 10, "smell hell", a mini campaign with reverse gameplay for the opposing side will appear in the level selection menu
- New achievement for completing a new campaign
- At the end of the "Duel" level, I added a couple of lines of dialogue linking Molten Armor and Cold Shell.
:cozyspaceengineersc:Game convenience improvements:
- The difficulty level selection screen now describes the difference between them in more detail
- Construction queue. Now you don't have to wait until the ordered tourrel appears to order the next one
- Increasing the level of turrets now does not require clicking on the turret again
- To install mines, nets and barricades, it is now enough to hold down the left mouse button, and not to click through each slot
- Added a time speed indicator at the bottom of the combat interface. The space bar and F buttons switch between deceleration and acceleration, respectively)
- Rocket salvo (Rapid -> Rocket) it is now possible to aim missiles at the same point
- When passing level 3 (with a choice and a fork), with any choice, both of the following levels open (you no longer have to go through the 3rd level to open another branch)
- When passing level 6_1, both next levels (7_1 and 7_2)
open + When passing level 6_2, both next levels (7_3 and 7_4) open
- At the "Wall will fall" level, the buttons for building, sending and cleaning the ram now hang on the interface and not next to the ram for better visibility
- Properly finished the 10th level of "Slurp of grief". Made the interface more obvious and the management more responsive.
- Slightly enlarged the mini dialog window (phrases are no longer cut off)
- The boat call button (and similar interface buttons) now regularly ping that they are ready.
- Third-rate characters flash in a couple of places in the game, a couple of them now have avatars.
:re3stars:Balance edits:
- Bosses on Storyline and Normal difficulty now have a little more hp
- Valkyrie (sniper) now he shoots further. This does not particularly affect the initial levels, but it helps at later levels.
- The missile, when hit, now creates several fragments that cause little damage to the enemy
- The player's trap "grid" now slows down enemies by 50% (previously 25%)
- At the airplane levels (8_1 and 8_3), the number of enemies in the last third of the mission was greatly cut off because it was too long
:crossout_craft:Fixed bugs:
- Fixed a bug that in some cases could block the transition to the 10th level
- Fixed a bug that in some cases could open level 9_1 instead of 9_3 in the level selection menu when passing level 8_3
- Fixed a bug that in some cases could block the completion of cutscenes in the final screensavers
- Fixed a bug that in some cases could skip the political outro (text describing what happened to the characters after the game) after level 9_4
- Made some small texts a little more readable
- Texts of mini descriptions of guns, barricades, heroes and skills in the lower combat menu no longer move out of their area
- Fixed a few minor bugs
- Corrected a few small typos in the texts that cut my eye (and which did not cut - did not correct)
- Corrected several formulations in texts and dialogues that I once wrote a long time ago in a state of extreme moral and physical exhaustion.
ːsteamhappyːStory difficulty:
- The rocket creates 2 times more fragments when hit
- Valkyrie: rate of fire 1 shot in 1 second
- Repair drone is active for 2 seconds longer (5)
- Tibet: the machine gun now fires fragmentation bullets
- Match: the flamethrower tank now shoots 2 times further
:happy_creep:Normal difficulty:
- Valkyrie: rate of fire 1 shot in 2 seconds
- Repair drone is active for 1 second longer (4)
- Match: flamethrower tank now shoots 1.5 times further
:Owl:Hardcore:
- Suffer as originally intended
