Update 0.613 patch notes: New Chestplate Cosmetic, Bug Fixes, 25% Pass Discount!

Uploaded build 0.613 to default branch

Store Update:

Added our new Molten Chestplate shirt which has glowing streaks of magma. This item can be purchased off our Steam item store page for $2.49.



We are also running a 25% off sale on the Expedition Pass temporarily reducing the price from $9.99 to $7.49! This sale will run from October 1st till October 8th.



Changes:

Added a game update warning when your game needs an update.

Swapping between controller and mouse and keyboard input is now activated by either: moving the left joystick to activate controller input, or clicking to activate mouse and keyboard input.

Goblin Village event room now only spawns past floor 4.

Lowered the Goblin Village's chance to spawn.

Fixes:

Fixed large rock in crystal Mega room from being moveable with the player's body.

Fixed refillable potion only being a recall potion.

Fixed escape rope being able to be used infinitely.

Fixed Lost Miner's Supply Cache items falling through the floor.

Fixed Magical Beads item healing the caster twice when used.

Fixed torch duration talents not being calculated correctly.

Fixed gaps in the seems of some voxel models.