 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ping Pong Deluxe update for 1 October 2023

Hotfix 0.5.2 EA

Share · View all patches · Build 12328129 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Tutorial has been revised
  • Textbox sizes have been adjusted
  • Loading screen has been revised

If you find bugs or have ideas for the game, feel free to post them on the official Ping Pong Deluxe server!
Discord

Thanks for playing,
Tschutscha Games

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2539841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link