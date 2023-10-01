 Skip to content

Ludus Mortis update for 1 October 2023

Ludus Mortis Version 0.9.5

Last edited by Wendy

Changelog:

  • You can now create characters using points distribution
  • Fixed the number of secrets of the catacomb of Callixtus
  • You can now click on a portrait to select a character in the Roster management page

