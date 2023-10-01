Version 1.42 Alpha patch notes

Gameplay
- New rune book that can be read from Dawn’s library to see what ingredients are needed for runes.
- Added dialogue about books in the first few conversations with Dawn (new saves only)
- Third dungeon difficulty adjusted down a bit (went too far I think)
Bugs Fixed
- More improvements enemy movement and pathfinding.
- Third dungeon boss fixes (hands didn’t go away on killing them)
- Timer for day started before you woke up.
Known Issues:
- Pet can stop at base of penguin post when leaving
- Raining in greenhouse
- can't pick cactus flowers, but can swipe with sword - (uh, not a bug but intentional?)
- Reported instances of farm animals disappearing and only reappearing on restart
- Some NPC’s pathing walking across water/cliffs
- Animal random disappearance until restart
