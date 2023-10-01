 Skip to content

Everafter Falls Playtest update for 1 October 2023

Version 1.42 Alpha patch notes

View all patches · Build 12328081 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay

  • New rune book that can be read from Dawn’s library to see what ingredients are needed for runes.
  • Added dialogue about books in the first few conversations with Dawn (new saves only)
  • Third dungeon difficulty adjusted down a bit (went too far I think)

Bugs Fixed

  • More improvements enemy movement and pathfinding.
  • Third dungeon boss fixes (hands didn’t go away on killing them)
  • Timer for day started before you woke up.

Known Issues:

  • Pet can stop at base of penguin post when leaving
  • Raining in greenhouse
  • can't pick cactus flowers, but can swipe with sword - (uh, not a bug but intentional?)
  • Reported instances of farm animals disappearing and only reappearing on restart
  • Some NPC’s pathing walking across water/cliffs
  • Animal random disappearance until restart

