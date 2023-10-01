Small Update 1.0.57: What changes?

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
New and Balance
- In Second Contact game mode, the player will now start with a completely empty station.
- Increased the cost of rooms and elevators by 20-50%.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where you could delete the main elevator and lock yourself out of the game.
- Fixed some bugs that could cause the game to lock up and show a black screen.
- Fixed a bug that could cause the elevator to visually not fully connect to the next room and a 1 pixel gap would appear.
- Removed some freezes after ending calls.
