Galaxy Pass Station update for 1 October 2023

Small Update 1.0.57: What changes?

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New and Balance
  • In Second Contact game mode, the player will now start with a completely empty station.
  • Increased the cost of rooms and elevators by 20-50%.
Fixes
  • Fixed a bug where you could delete the main elevator and lock yourself out of the game.
  • Fixed some bugs that could cause the game to lock up and show a black screen.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause the elevator to visually not fully connect to the next room and a 1 pixel gap would appear.
  • Removed some freezes after ending calls.

