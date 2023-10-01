Full Gear v2.2: "What If They See You?"

_Ah, Reapers. They hunt down unkillable or overpowered entities.

But they're here? For me? Psh.

I'm not afraid of them. I've been told about them well enough. Never seen a live one.

They suck at hunting but carry nothing. I'll just avoid them for a bit.

So what if they see me?

I have nothing to hide._

Hello, adventurers!

So, let's get one thing straight: I'm moving to Australia now. That changes things: game development obviously got shoved on the side a little bit for the last month. I'm putting the game on a simmer instead of a full boil.

That shouldn't matter, of course, for it is Spooktober and Halloween is always just around the corner. Just like in the summer, for the entirety of October there'll be ten fancy seasonal items to spice it up. Webby hands, pumpkins, and bats can now be found when playing as Devi.

Sets and Goals

They're finally here: Liz has her own item sets and Goals to complete in Modern Mode! That means a lot of previously free items are now locked behind some simple - and some tricky - objectives. To maintain clarity, you cannot complete Liz' Goals as Devi, or vice versa. They give some directions of what things you can do as Liz, so check them out even in Traditional Mode. You'll do great!



On top of this, Liz also has 4 more item sets, tallying up 24 more items for her playstyle.

"Virus" plays with Calm, a new mechanic to prevent enemies from initiating fire

"Skull" allows you to easier deal with Reapers. Wait, what?

"Builder" grants you more and better Drones! If you want to combine magic and technology

"Counter" created powerful counter-attacks more often.

I'm not planning to add even more items right now, since must like Devi, Liz' item pools should remain relatively small and controlled. But who knows.

The Face of Death

Liz is already walking on thin ice, even without flinging spells everywhere. Something's here. I can feel it.

They won't do anything until you accumulate Curse, and you might be able to outrun them. They're not that dangerous on their own, either.

But I will suggest you should be careful nonetheless.

Changelog

v2.2: What If They See You?

Added: Reapers. Don't let them see you.

Reapers spawn as backup enemies if your Curse rises too high.

With a high health pool and dangerous attacks, they pose quite a threat in numbers.

They do have no Defense or Sight... then again, do you really want to take your odds?

Added: Goals for Liz! Useful for Modern Mode players.

Added: 6x4 new items! Play with Calm, fight Reapers, make Drones, or get Counters.

Added: a new mechanic, Calm!

Calm enemies still move towards you, but because they love you! They will never attack you!

...until you attack them. But it gives you some time to set up something nasty.

Added: Stabilizer inventory sprites.

Added: Enhancer inventory sprites.

Added: 6 seasonal inventory items! As usual, they replace regular items exactly.

Added: 4 seasonal spooky Drone Parts! Also as usual, they actually do have new properties.

Buffed: World's Tiniest Violin turns Alert 5 -> 10

Changed: Liz' Nature Potion now inflicts Calm on enemies.

Changed: Liz' Obsidian Sawblade, instead of generating Corrupt tokens, creates Taint tokens which Calm enemies.

Changed: Liz' Forest Module, the hacking extension, now Calms the nearest enemy when eating.

Fixed: rare crash when trampling grass

Fixed: the Mechanical/Electric Owls now have a fitting sprite when they're inactive

Fixed: enemies outside of vision would lose Rooted, Marked and Flying properties

Fixed: Glass Eye had the wrong name

Fixed: the plants in the Tutorial would flicker