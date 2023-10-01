 Skip to content

War Thunder update for 1 October 2023

Moments of Valor: China

War Thunder update for 1 October 2023

Moments of Valor: China

Build 12327989

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We wish our Chinese players a happy National Day and a wonderful Golden Week!

> Check China National Day offers with exclusive content at here.

This new short movie honors the courage of Chinese military personnel and safeguarding world peace. It’s a second episode from our Moments of Valor series dedicated to the local War Thunder communities from all over the world.

All characters and events in this movie are a work of fiction. It tells the story of a false flag operation by a private entity trying to ignite a war between major powers.

