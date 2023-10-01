 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 1 October 2023

Update 1.72-5 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12327934 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added the ability to craft the experimental serum. However, the recipe is secret and you must figure it out yourself.

  • Fixed a bug where ghouls with special magic attacks can unleash their attack even when hit and flinching.

  • Slightly lowered the boom barriers so that you can better shoot the NPCs behind them.

