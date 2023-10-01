-
Added the ability to craft the experimental serum. However, the recipe is secret and you must figure it out yourself.
Fixed a bug where ghouls with special magic attacks can unleash their attack even when hit and flinching.
Slightly lowered the boom barriers so that you can better shoot the NPCs behind them.
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 1 October 2023
Update 1.72-5 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
