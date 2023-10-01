 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Simple Snooker update for 1 October 2023

Patch 1.0.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12327930 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay:
-Added a virtual avatar and name display.

Also, we will add more customization options later on, probably.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2179261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link