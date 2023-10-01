Tia rion's skill control error fixed.
Fixed error in 'Gorilla Grass' event
Fixed residual error of unsummoned pets
Fixed chat box error for pets placed at home
Fixed lava road restart point error
Fixed some sound effect volume errors
Fixed some UI errors
WitchSpring R update for 1 October 2023
Patch Notes 1.172
