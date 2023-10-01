 Skip to content

WitchSpring R update for 1 October 2023

Patch Notes 1.172

Share · View all patches · Build 12327903 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tia rion's skill control error fixed.
Fixed error in 'Gorilla Grass' event
Fixed residual error of unsummoned pets
Fixed chat box error for pets placed at home
Fixed lava road restart point error
Fixed some sound effect volume errors
Fixed some UI errors

