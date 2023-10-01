Cross Platform Multiplayer!

This was a big one. Plenty of sleepless nights to finish the Cross Platform integration. Happy to say that now every platform on which SailSim is available, is interconnected. See others as they go through challenges, sail together, check out statistics and plenty more.

I just finished the initial integration so please be gentle in criticisms, as it is not perfect but it works. Naturally i will make it better as we go along.

Cross-Play

The Cross-Platform system is called "Cross-Play" and can be enabled in the General settings. It is disabled by default. For now, the unification is done without Steam as i cannot afford that feature right now, however everything related to it is still functional. Cross-Play is working alongside everything else but does unify statistics and other things here and there.

Registration

When entering your information for the first time, please do so with some consideration for the future as your Nickname, Avatar and other credentials will be used for all future Cross-Play interactions so it is a good idea to set these values well the first time.

Naturally you can reset the settings for your account and modify them later. Resetting is done by pressing "Reset" in the General Settings.

Controller

If you shall be using a controller, i suggest after you create your account and test it few times by logging in, to set it to "Remember Me" since this way you can just press "Login" with the controller and the login prompt won't come up unless you reset your settings (Mentioned above)

Feedback

Please, i welcome feedback and ideas on how to make this better. I have a lost of things i want to improve and add but naturally your feedback is much more valuable as i cannot think of everything.

Enjoy Cross-Play and if you find any bugs, please let me know. Exciting times... :)