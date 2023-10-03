 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dwarf Fortress update for 3 October 2023

Fixes for Linux and Tutorial- Patch Notes for 50.11 (October 3, 2023)

Share · View all patches · Build 12327894 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Urists,

We have a quick patch update today with fixes for Linux Mode, the tutorial and more. We will be posting a big update this week with a new roadmap for Adventure Mode and updated FAQ so stay tuned for that!

Release notes for 50.11 (October 3, 2023):

Major bug fixes

  • Fixed crash on linux related to game log threading
  • Fixed broken tutorial on click workshop step
  • Stopped tutorial prompt in tiny worlds where tutorial is invalid
  • Cleaned up a source of squad schedule corruption
  • Made classic graphics setting work properly on restart (hopefully for real this time!)

Other bug fixes/tweaks

  • Fixed potential problem with doctors vs. multiple hospitals
  • Ballista arrows etc. that chop down trees now count for treecap diplomacy
  • Image sets with non-uniform types now properly display as having a variety of types
  • Generic improvements now properly display "made a masterful improvement" in histories
  • Allowed single pair dances to generate properly
  • Fixed potential minor oddity involving animal placement

-Alexandra

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 975371 Depot 975371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 975372
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 975373
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link