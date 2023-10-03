Fixes for Linux and Tutorial- Patch Notes for 50.11 (October 3, 2023)

Hey Urists,
We have a quick patch update today with fixes for Linux Mode, the tutorial and more. We will be posting a big update this week with a new roadmap for Adventure Mode and updated FAQ so stay tuned for that!
Release notes for 50.11 (October 3, 2023):
Major bug fixes
- Fixed crash on linux related to game log threading
- Fixed broken tutorial on click workshop step
- Stopped tutorial prompt in tiny worlds where tutorial is invalid
- Cleaned up a source of squad schedule corruption
- Made classic graphics setting work properly on restart (hopefully for real this time!)
Other bug fixes/tweaks
- Fixed potential problem with doctors vs. multiple hospitals
- Ballista arrows etc. that chop down trees now count for treecap diplomacy
- Image sets with non-uniform types now properly display as having a variety of types
- Generic improvements now properly display "made a masterful improvement" in histories
- Allowed single pair dances to generate properly
- Fixed potential minor oddity involving animal placement
-Alexandra
