Fixes for Linux and Tutorial- Patch Notes for 50.11 (October 3, 2023)

Hey Urists,

We have a quick patch update today with fixes for Linux Mode, the tutorial and more. We will be posting a big update this week with a new roadmap for Adventure Mode and updated FAQ so stay tuned for that!

Release notes for 50.11 (October 3, 2023):

Major bug fixes

Fixed crash on linux related to game log threading

Fixed broken tutorial on click workshop step

Stopped tutorial prompt in tiny worlds where tutorial is invalid

Cleaned up a source of squad schedule corruption

Made classic graphics setting work properly on restart (hopefully for real this time!)

Other bug fixes/tweaks

Fixed potential problem with doctors vs. multiple hospitals

Ballista arrows etc. that chop down trees now count for treecap diplomacy

Image sets with non-uniform types now properly display as having a variety of types

Generic improvements now properly display "made a masterful improvement" in histories

Allowed single pair dances to generate properly

Fixed potential minor oddity involving animal placement

-Alexandra