Patch Ver1.052 is now live

Dear citizens of Energeia, hello:

Thank you for your support and feedback on the game. We have made a series of updates and optimizations in response to the issues previously raised.

The main updates are as follows:

1.Adjusted the translated names of some main characters for Chinese version:

Some main characters’ names have been changed, to better match the character settings.

2.Corrected and optimized some unit names, tactical introductions, and other erroneous descriptions.

3.Optimized the Chinese font loading process and fixed the lag issue during interface switching in the game.

We will continue to work hard to fix the issues in the game, to provide a smoother and higher quality gaming experience.

Thank you again for your understanding and support of our work. Your valuable feedback is our motivation to improve, and it is also the direction for us to improve the game.

If you have any other opinions and suggestions, you are also welcome to continue to give us feedback in various communities.

We will continue to work hard to create a better Energeia.

We hope you all enjoy the game!