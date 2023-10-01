Empire Chronicles (Version 1.0.6) - Minor Update
- Belts and Helms can now roll +party limit max affix.
- Bug Fix: The Tipsy Flumph bar in D'ivore did no have any lights are night time.
- Bug Fix: Fixed a miss placed lighting orb lock in Kira's skill tree.
- Bug Fix: The Shadow Guards blocking the north entrance of Glastham wood were hanging around a bit too long.
- Bug Fix: The south guard tower in D'ivore had a pathing issue on the left side.
- Bug Fix: Fixed a few bust issues in the Crypt of kings.
- Bug Fix: Fixed an issue with reserve members jumping in if multiple allies died at the same time.
- Bug Fix: Fixed not being able to talk to the bartender at The Silk House.
Changed files in this update