 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tribal Hunter update for 1 October 2023

1.0.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12327829 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Further issues repaired involving certain projectiles. I am still tracking down issues arising from function changes within Game Maker, and will fix them quickly when found.
Adjusted difficulty settings. Very Easy and Easy settings have lower enemy health.

Changed files in this update

Tribal Hunter Depot Depot 1379871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link