Further issues repaired involving certain projectiles. I am still tracking down issues arising from function changes within Game Maker, and will fix them quickly when found.
Adjusted difficulty settings. Very Easy and Easy settings have lower enemy health.
Tribal Hunter update for 1 October 2023
1.0.1.2
