·Fixed the bug where hero Yoglyn sleep skill failed
·Reduce the probability of getting sick every month, currently 1.5%, and reduce the probability of severe illness
·Engage NPCs and no longer particularly enhance most SSR characters (new files may be required)
·Boss skills such as floating blades, floating fireballs, and flame chains currently also damage decay
Wander Hero update for 1 October 2023
Minor update patches
Changed files in this update