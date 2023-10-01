 Skip to content

Wander Hero update for 1 October 2023

Minor update patches

Share · View all patches · Build 12327828 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

·Fixed the bug where hero Yoglyn sleep skill failed
·Reduce the probability of getting sick every month, currently 1.5%, and reduce the probability of severe illness
·Engage NPCs and no longer particularly enhance most SSR characters (new files may be required)
·Boss skills such as floating blades, floating fireballs, and flame chains currently also damage decay

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1741401 Depot 1741401
  • Loading history…
