Hexarchy Beta 0.759

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Misc
- Added visual range indicator when using abilities that have area effects (eg Monument, Pyramids)
- Unity game engine update
- Various multiplayer server configuration changes
- Added QQ link to title screen if language is Chinese (Simplified)
Fixes
- Changes to address issue where players that choose random could steal a preferred civ from a player
- Fixed issue where searching for a multiplayer game would repeatedly take you back to the main title screen
- Fixed issue were portion of multiplayer find game panel would clip onto other title screen menus
- Fixed issue where "Chance to get a Victory Point" text was not correctly localized
Donate or contribute.
Changed files in this update