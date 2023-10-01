 Skip to content

Hexarchy update for 1 October 2023

Hexarchy Beta 0.759

Build 12327805

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Misc
  • Added visual range indicator when using abilities that have area effects (eg Monument, Pyramids)
  • Unity game engine update
  • Various multiplayer server configuration changes
  • Added QQ link to title screen if language is Chinese (Simplified)
Fixes
  • Changes to address issue where players that choose random could steal a preferred civ from a player
  • Fixed issue where searching for a multiplayer game would repeatedly take you back to the main title screen
  • Fixed issue were portion of multiplayer find game panel would clip onto other title screen menus
  • Fixed issue where "Chance to get a Victory Point" text was not correctly localized

