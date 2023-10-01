Hallowere Begins!

Though Halloween may not be for a while, the people of Dyztopia celebrate Hallowere all month long!
Talk to Asterisk and find yourself a shiny new costume. They come with a pallet swap, good stats, and a new move.
You have until the end of November before Asterisk puts them back on the shelf again!
New Features
New costumes! Some are pallet swaps, but Runi has a whole new sprite sheet. Each costume has it's own special move. Try them out! They're very affordable!
New Music for Twelve and Zazz Phase 1!
Balance Changes
- Crow's Advantage now gives him +1 Hype if any enemy has an ailment
- Mimic Family all have their defences raised
- Degen Aura has been added to more enemies
- Faceless now have "Hyper" i.e. bonus stats when hyped. Enemies like Siren and the Angels had this before.
- Favorite and Adverse elements have been correctly implemented. You will now do bonus/reduced damage respectively.
- Hard Battle Lab now has 20 stages instead of 19. Akari's battle is still the final one, but there is a new encounter before that.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where passives would get disabled for no reason
- Fixed points in 8-3 where you could get hit by a bomb into offscreen, or stuck between a fish
- Fixed the propellers in 8-3 so they work more than once.
- Fixed the Call Bot giving you infinite Fredek and Genesis syncs
- Fixed Bypass moves sometimes display the incorrect damage number
- Fixed the Minigame not resetting flags properly
- Fixed the Minigame taking away all your money if you win. It's accurate to real-life gambling but incorrect nonetheless.
- Animations now play about 5 frames slower. This is to reduce stutters when targeting enemies.
Changed files in this update