Hallowere Begins!

Though Halloween may not be for a while, the people of Dyztopia celebrate Hallowere all month long!

Talk to Asterisk and find yourself a shiny new costume. They come with a pallet swap, good stats, and a new move.

You have until the end of November before Asterisk puts them back on the shelf again!

New Features



New costumes! Some are pallet swaps, but Runi has a whole new sprite sheet. Each costume has it's own special move. Try them out! They're very affordable!

New Music for Twelve and Zazz Phase 1!

Here is Twelve's track:



Balance Changes

Crow's Advantage now gives him +1 Hype if any enemy has an ailment

Mimic Family all have their defences raised

Degen Aura has been added to more enemies

Faceless now have "Hyper" i.e. bonus stats when hyped. Enemies like Siren and the Angels had this before.

Favorite and Adverse elements have been correctly implemented. You will now do bonus/reduced damage respectively.

Hard Battle Lab now has 20 stages instead of 19. Akari's battle is still the final one, but there is a new encounter before that.

Bug Fixes