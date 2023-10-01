 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dyztopia: Post-Human RPG update for 1 October 2023

Hallowere Begins!

Share · View all patches · Build 12327794 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Though Halloween may not be for a while, the people of Dyztopia celebrate Hallowere all month long!
Talk to Asterisk and find yourself a shiny new costume. They come with a pallet swap, good stats, and a new move.

You have until the end of November before Asterisk puts them back on the shelf again!

New Features


New costumes! Some are pallet swaps, but Runi has a whole new sprite sheet. Each costume has it's own special move. Try them out! They're very affordable!

New Music for Twelve and Zazz Phase 1!

Here is Twelve's track:

Balance Changes

  • Crow's Advantage now gives him +1 Hype if any enemy has an ailment
  • Mimic Family all have their defences raised
  • Degen Aura has been added to more enemies
  • Faceless now have "Hyper" i.e. bonus stats when hyped. Enemies like Siren and the Angels had this before.
  • Favorite and Adverse elements have been correctly implemented. You will now do bonus/reduced damage respectively.
  • Hard Battle Lab now has 20 stages instead of 19. Akari's battle is still the final one, but there is a new encounter before that.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where passives would get disabled for no reason
  • Fixed points in 8-3 where you could get hit by a bomb into offscreen, or stuck between a fish
  • Fixed the propellers in 8-3 so they work more than once.
  • Fixed the Call Bot giving you infinite Fredek and Genesis syncs
  • Fixed Bypass moves sometimes display the incorrect damage number
  • Fixed the Minigame not resetting flags properly
  • Fixed the Minigame taking away all your money if you win. It's accurate to real-life gambling but incorrect nonetheless.
  • Animations now play about 5 frames slower. This is to reduce stutters when targeting enemies.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2241201 Depot 2241201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link